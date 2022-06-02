Showers will linger through early afternoon, as cold front sags east across southern Ohio. A few embedded thunderstorms with heavy rain along the boundary will affect areas south of U.S. 22 until late afternoon.

The moisture will shift east by this evening, with skies remaining mostly cloudy. Temperatures will slowly rise into the low 70s this evening in central Ohio, with a few breaks in the clouds, before clearing overnight.

High pressure will settle over the Ohio Valley through much of the weekend. Afternoon readings will reach the mid- to upper 70s, with pleasant early mornings in the 50s.

Sunday will bring warmer temperatures in the low 80s and an increase in clouds, with the chance for a late shower, mainly west. Showers and a few storms are likely during the period Monday-Wednesday with a series of disturbances.

Temperatures next week will be mainly in the 70s during the day due to cloud cover.

Forecast

Thursday: Showers ending, some evening clearing. High 72

Tonight: Becoming most clear, cooler. Low 55

Friday: Partly cloudy, pleasant. High 77

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 75 (53)

Sunday: Partly sunny, late shower/storm. High 80 (57)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, storms. High 81 (62)

Tuesday: Showers. High 78 (64)