Shots fired into home on Kilbourne Ave., teenager injured

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A teenager was struck in the left side of his rib cage, according to police, when someone shot into a residence on Kilbourne Ave. Saturday night.

Police were called to the scene on the 2200 block of Kilbourne around 11 p.m. Saturday to find that someone had fired several shots from a car into the residence.

Police say three of the shots hit the home and several shell casings were found in the street.

Police were able to get ahold of surveillance video that shows a white sedan with a suspect firing shots out of a rolled down front passenger window.

Medics who examined the victim said he was grazed by the bullet, which caused a minor injury. He was treated at the scene.

Police continue to investigate.