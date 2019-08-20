AR-15, shotgun stolen from Clinton Township police cruisers overnight

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Two police cruisers were broken into overnight, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Someone smashed windows on two Clinton Township cruisers–one window on each cruiser. A shotgun and an AR-15 rifle were stolen.

According to Clinton Township Police Chief Michael Jones, the cruisers were parked in a secure part of the parking lot. Whoever stole the guns had to scale a six-foot fence, break into the cruisers and force the cases they were stored in open.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating; per protocol, ATF was notified.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools