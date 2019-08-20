AR-15, shotgun stolen from Clinton Township police cruisers overnight

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Two police cruisers were broken into overnight, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Someone smashed windows on two Clinton Township cruisers–one window on each cruiser. A shotgun and an AR-15 rifle were stolen.

According to Clinton Township Police Chief Michael Jones, the cruisers were parked in a secure part of the parking lot. Whoever stole the guns had to scale a six-foot fence, break into the cruisers and force the cases they were stored in open.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating; per protocol, ATF was notified.