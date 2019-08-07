Short North ‘Unconventional’ murals turning heads

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Unconventional Mural Series is up in the Short North and the art is turning a lot of heads.

“We selected the name unconventional for the Short North mural series to recognize that there is a major convention taking place in Columbus this weekend and Columbus is an unconventional city,” explained Executive Director of the Short North Alliance, Betsy Pandora.



This is the sixth series of 10 pieces of art that have been installed on buildings in the Short North.

“This is such a popular series,” noted Pandora. “Every year people come to look for it and get excited when we change the murals in the summertime.”



This year they posted all the submissions online and let the community choose the ten that would be installed.

The art chosen ranges from oil painting to photography and even fabric collages.

“It’s cool to see the transition from it originally being a fabric collage, then being a digital print that is put on a brick layer,” noted Artist Andrea Myers.

John Mccutcheon is a local gallery owner in the Short North and he loves the idea of this mural project because of the support it’s given not only the artists, but the galleries.

“It’s nice to have public artwork and some people may not walk into galleries, so they see the art and say I wonder where this is coming from? Then they find out about the galleries and it all works together.”



The murals will be up for around 18 months. You can read more about the murals here.