Short North restaurant closes doors due to positive COVID test

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Short North Arts District restaurant closed Tuesday due to a positive COVID-19 case.

The Rossi Kitchen + Bar announced on social media that an employee who worked last Saturday tested positive for the virus and is currently isolating.

“It is with the utmost concern for the health and safety of our community, that we inform you an employee has tested positive for Covid-19. We are working closely with the local health department on guidance for next steps,” says store management.

According to their press release they’re actively sanitizing the restaurant and are following Columbus Health guidelines.

“Heightened cleanliness standards and mask wearing procedures are required, but we are taking the steps to inform all those who worked closely with that employee and urging them to get tested if they experience symptoms,” stated on social media.

The restaurant has not said whether they will re-open Wednesday.