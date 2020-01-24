Short North Food Hall follow

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After being accused of being racist and discriminatory due to a dress code that was posted, the parent company of a The Short North Food Hall is working to make sure the same mistakes are not made again. Last week the sign the dress code was on was taken down after it was heavily criticized.

Some of the rules on it were no baggy clothing, no athletic clothing, no work boots, no excessive jewelry and no flat brimmed hats. Some saw some of the rules as racist and discriminatory.

“I said last week I was very disappointed that in 2020 that these kinds of occurrences actually happen,” said Stephanie Hightower, President and CEO of the Columbus Urban League.



When she heard about the dress code that had been posted at the Short North Food Hall, she wanted to meet with the club’s parent company, Corso Ventures. Early this week there was a meeting between Corso Ventures, NAACP Columbus, The Columbus Community Relations Commission and The Columbus Urban League. According to a joint statement from all those parties, Chris Corso convened the meeting.

“We are just glad we have an opportunity to work with him to figure out how we ensure that these kinds of things don’t happen again,” said Hightower.

The joint statement was sent to NBC4 on Thursday.

“The dress code was clearly a mistake. Sadly it raised a number of concerns about racism and bigotry that, while never intended, are clearly understandable. Chris Corso and his entire team are truly sorry for the error,” the groups wrote in the statement.

The statement explains the motivation behind the policy was about safety and says over the past year Corso and staff have become increasingly concerned over continuous reports of stolen cell phones, patrons being drugged and physical assaults.

“If this is a real safety issue than that wasn’t communicated,” said Hightower about the previously posted dress code.

Now The Columbus Urban League is working with the company to address the safety concerns and make sure things are better communicated. Hightower also says other places in the Short North could learn from this as well.

“This was an opportunity for us to take this crisis and hopefully move it towards something positive that will benefit not only his business but also be beneficial to the community,” she said.

According to the statement all 400 Corso Ventures employees will also have diversity and inclusion training in the near future. The full statement can be read below.