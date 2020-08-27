Shooting victim’s mom pleads for people to come forward with information

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The mother of a man shot and killed late Monday morning is asking for whoever knows information about her son’s death to come forward.

21-year-old Antoine Blackshear was fatally shot in the 6000 block of Channingway Blvd. a little after 11:30 Monday morning. Columbus Police say they do not have a motive for the shooting yet.

“Please I just want the community, I want somebody to please say something,” said Jessica Meeks, Blackshear’s mother. “Come on. Have a heart. I lost a child. I brought him into this world and it was nobody’s right to riddle eight bullets in my son.”

Blackshear had a one-year-old son. He was also one of eight siblings. His siblings say even though he wasn’t the oldest, he often acted like a big brother by always helping out.

“He was a younger brother but he was the older brother,” said Dionna Gadison, his older sister. “I could call on him for anything.”

The 21 year old was killed just two days after his birthday. He wanted to be a mechanic and his mom had just gotten him a new tool set for his birthday. Growing up, Blackshear played football and basketball. Meeks believes someone knows something especially since the shooting happened in the middle of the day.

“Nobody is saying anything. That’s devastating,” she said. “This is devastating to us as a family. All we want is closure.”

Blackshear’s death is part of what has been a violent summer in Columbus. Columbus Police have previously asked people to come forward with information that could lead to arrests.