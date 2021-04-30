Shooting victim in Reynoldsburg appears to be self harm, says police

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance camera footage shows that a shooting in a Reynoldsburg parking lot appears to have been self-inflicted.

The shooting happened on April 27 at 7:55 a.m. on Merchants Drive and Officeview Place, in a strip-mall parking lot off Brice Road.

The victim, later identified as 18-year-old Derrick L. Thompson, was found deceased at the scene. The RPD requested assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for crime scene processing, Chief Curtis Baker of Reynoldsburg Division of Police said in a social media post.

The RPD also communicated with the Reynoldsburg City School Safety and Security Department to ensure the safety of students due to the unknown circumstances of the incident, Baker said.

Chief Baker explained that forensic testing is being conducted to confirm the death was self-inflicted. “We ask that you be respectful of Mr. Thompson’s family and provide support to them. Our hearts are with them at this difficult time.”

Additionally, preliminary investigation does not lead us to believe any ongoing danger to the public related to this incident. Anyone who may have information about this shooting is encouraged to call the RPD at (614) 866-6622.