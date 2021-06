Shooting investigation at the Columbus Far East Side Community Centter

Possible link between vaccine and heart inflammation

19th century building in Columbus to be torn down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– One person has died after being shot on Columbus’ far east side.

Columbus Police are on the scene of a shooting at 1826 Lattimer Drive. This is the address for the Far East Community Center.

The female victim was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital and later died from her injuries. This is the city’s 96th homicide of 2021.