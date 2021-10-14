COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Columbus police investigate a shooting in the 1600 block of Shanley Drive. This is south of Morse Rd. between Karl Rd. and Walford Street.

Police got the call at 9:37 Thursday evening and are looking for three suspects who injured two people. One had minor injuries and another was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. This story is developing and you can find updates here as they develop.