REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot multiple times while leaving a gentleman’s club in Reynoldsburg early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the Confidential Gentleman’s Club on the 1900 block of Lake Club Drive around 2:50 a.m.

CPD says they found a man in the parking lot who had been shot in the shoulder and arm.

The 39-year old victim told police he was leaving the club when an unknown man started shooting. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.