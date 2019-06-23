Shooting death of girl, 12, leaves neighbors stunned

NEWARK (WCMH) — The shooting death of a Newark girl has the community shocked and heartbroken.

Isabella Barnes, 12, was shot while on her front porch on Ridgelawn Avenue Friday night, according to Newark Police.

Keegan Mummey, 18, has been charged in the shooting.

Christopher Jackson and his wife live a few doors away from where the shooting happened.

“It’s crazy to hear how she died and also very sad,” he said Saturday.

Barnes was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead Friday at approximately 11 p.m.

“I was like, ‘That can’t be Ridgelawn,'” said Jackson’s wife Jonni. “Like, ‘are they serious?’ I was heartbroken. It was hard.”

The Jacksons said their neighbors’ reactions to the shooting are similar to theirs.

“We been talking back and forth about everything,” said Christoper Jackson. “We honestly can’t believe something like this has happened around here.”

Mummey has been arrested and charged with aggravated murder in connection to the shooting.

According to Newark Police, Mummey fled the scene immediately after Barnes was shot. He was later spotted on a bicycle by police on Route 79 between Heath and Hebron roads. Mummey was eventually stopped near Route 40, where he was interviewed and arrested, police said.

The Jacksons offered a comforting message to the girl’s family.

“I hope that they get through this and tears and prayers for the family,” said Christopher Jackson. “It’s sad to hear it. Hopefully, they get peace.”

Police believe Mummey got rid of at least one gun after fleeing the scene of the shooting. They are asking anyone who may find a gun to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident to determine a motive, Newark Police said. They are asking anyone with any information to call 740-670-7215.