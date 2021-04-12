Shoe drive brings in 600 pairs for people in need

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shoe drive designed to raise awareness about mental health has brought in 600 pairs, with the organizers hoping to get 1,000 pairs of shoes for people in need.

Katelyn Wotring, 29, and her brother Cory Beesler, 25, came up with the shoe drive idea for their brother Cody’s twenty-third birthday, the first birthday after his death last summer from an undiagnosed mental health crisis.

The drive took place on April 3 in Hilliard, and another drive will be held soon.

Shoe giveaway day will be on May 17 at Blackburn Park, Columbus, where all of the shoes will be organized by size for people in need. The organizers are sending flyers to homeless shelters to make them aware of the free shoes.

TO DONATE SHOES: All sizes welcomed. Email questions to kbwotring@gmail.com. If you can’t drop off on the day, a donation box will be set up at New Grounds Coffee, 6318 Scioto Darby Road, Hilliard.

If you see signs of mental health crisis in a person you know, let them know you care, keep them safe, and do whatever you can to connect them with mental health services. If you think they’re in immediate danger, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text “4HOPE” to their Crisis Textline at 741741.