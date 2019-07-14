Sherrod Brown to visit southern border Sunday

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol January 18, 2018 in Washington, DC. Congress is working to avoid a government shutdown ahead of a midnight Friday deadline. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR/WCMH) — Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown plans to visit southern border facilities on Sunday.

“We should pass an immigration bill, we should stop the Trump policy of separating children at the border,” said Brown.

Vice President Mike Pence visited southern border facilities on Friday to see the current conditions for himself.

Pence’s office said he joined the Senate Judiciary Committee to tour that city’s section of the border with Mexico that included Sen. Rob Portman from Ohio.

The stop included a visit to a processing center where migrants are being housed.

Pence participated in a roundtable discussion on what the administration says is the “Humanitarian Crisis” at the southern border.

Pence and Brown’s visit come in the wake of a report released last week that details “dangerous overcrowding” and unsanitary conditions at border detention centers.