Sheriff’s office still trying to identify Lewis Center thieves

DELAWARE COUNTY, Oh. (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is once again asking for the public’s help to identify suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Lewis Center.

The crime happened at Aspen Ski and Board on December 13, 2020, around 5 p.m.

According to DCSO, “the suspect allegedly brandished a gray revolver as he fled the store with several coats.”

NBC4 first reported the incident on December 21, 2020.

Suspect #1: is seen on security video wearing a red coat, khaki pants, and a white hat. He’s approximately 5’10” tall and 150 lbs.

Suspect #2 is a man who was wearing overalls and a large coat.

Suspect #3 is a woman who was wearing a white, fur-lined coat. DCSO says she acted as the driver of the getaway vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at 740-833-2892 or jbessinger@co.delaware.oh.us.