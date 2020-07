LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) –Authorities in Licking County have located a elderly woman missing since Thursday evening.

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office says they found Carol Swick around 3:45 a.m. in a cornfield at the rear of her property.

She was treated on the scene for minor injuries and has since been reunited with her family.

Mrs. Swick was reported missing by her daughter after she left her daughter’s home around 7 p.m. Thursday evening for her home a 1/4 mile away, but never arrived.