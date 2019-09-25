Sheriff: Prairie Township man arranged for man to be stabbed to death

Live Now
Abraham Shears (left), Donte Slash (middle) and Tarayle Glick (right)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Prairie Township man is accused of arranging for two people to stab another man to death Tuesday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the 200 block of Darbyhurst Road around 11:14 a.m. on a report of a body being found.

Detectives said the victim, 54-year-old John Clinedinst, was stabbed numerous times. It appeared that Clinedinst was attacked on his front porch early Tuesday morning as he left for work.

The sheriff’s office arrested 19-year-old Tarayle Glick and 23-year-old Donte Slash and charged them with murder. Abraham Shears, 52, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

According to court records, Glick and Slash waited on the front porch for Clinedinst to come outside.

Detectives said Shears offered money for the murder of Clinedinst, which Glick and Slash committed. The killing stemmed from a previous dispute between Shears and Clinedinst.

