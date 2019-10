ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Roiss County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen around 6 a.m. Friday.

Airek Seitz was last seen on the 5000 block of State Route 28 Friday morning.

He is described as a white male standing 5’9″ and weighing 130 pounds. He had brown hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff’s office says he stole a maroon Ford F-150 truck with Ohio license plate GIG313.