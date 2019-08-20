Sheriff: Credit card stolen from elderly couple at cracker barrel

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about suspects who may be involved in the theft of a credit card from an elderly couple.

The sheriff’s office says the theft happened at the Cracker Barrel near Sunbury on July 25. The card was later used at Columbus and Polaris Best Buy locations and at a Walgreens in Westerville.

A total of $1,000 in merchandise was purchased using the card, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at 740-833-2870.