Sheriff: At least 1 dead in shooting at Adams County gas station

SEAMAN, OH (WLWT) —At least one person is dead following a shooting at an Adams County gas station, officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened around 7 a.m. Friday in Seaman, Ohio, at a Marathon gas station near the intersection of Ohio State Route 247 and Ohio State Route 32.

According to Sheriff Kimmy Rogers, one person was killed in the shooting. Rogers previously said two people were shot at the scene, but did not provide details on the second person’s condition.

Dispatchers said they are pursuing a suspect vehicle in the area of Peebles, Ohio, in connection to the incident.