Shawnee State University announces virtual 2020 Spring commencement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shawnee State University plans to do a virtual commencement for all Spring 2020 graduates on May 9.

Officials say due to recent the COVID-19 pandemic, Spring 2020 graduates will do a virtual commencement.

“Commencement is a significant milestone,” SSU President Jeff Bauer said. “We believe our graduates deserve immediate recognition for their accomplishments and the opportunity to celebrate with friends, family and faculty in-person later in the year when we are all able to be together.”

A report says that the Spring graduates can walk in SSU’s Fall Commencement Ceremony on December 12, 2020, instead.

The decision to move the Spring Commencement became an obvious one according Bauer.

“These are extraordinary times and our students who are graduating this spring are part of an extraordinary class,” Bauer said. “I have tremendous respect for the flexibility, resilience, and leadership they have shown this semester. It’s this drive and determination that ensures their success throughout their chosen careers and fields of study.”

