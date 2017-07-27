Several victims of Ohio State Fair ride accident remain hospitalized

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Of the eight people injured on that Ohio State Fair ride, we know one, 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell died from his injuries and seven others were taken to three local hospitals.

Three of those victims went to the trauma center at Grant Medical Center. Three others to OSU’s Wexner Medical Center and a 14-year-old teenager was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

All three of the fair ride victims brought to OSU were in critical condition last night, and had surgeries overnight and Thursday morning. Since then, one has been upgraded to serious condition, but all are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Doctor David Evans, a trauma surgeon at OSU says two of their patients will need long-term care.

“All three will need multiple additional operations over the next few weeks,” Dr. Evans said.

He said their injuries could be compared to a motorcycle accident

“All would be considered poly-trauma patients with multiple injuries, multiple fractures to the point that they become a fracture that can really become even life-threatening.” Said Dr. Evans.

A hospital Spokesperson tells NBC4 the 14-yr-old victim taken to Children’s was released earlier today.

Three other victims were taken to the trauma center at Grant Medical Center, their Spokesperson said one is still in the ICU in critical condition, two others were treated and released.

Dr. Anahi Ortiz, the Franklin County Coroner said an autopsy will be performed on Jarrell on Friday, and when preliminary results are known NBC4 will share them.