Several families in Coshocton County displaced from homes due to flooding

Several families were displaced from their homes and relocated to First Baptist Church due to flooding over the last 48 hours, according to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire crews have cleared most of the water from local apartment complexes and they’re working now to get people back into their homes.

County Road 16, State Route 751 and State Route 93 South are shut down due to flooding, according to Coshocton County officials.

Officials say they hope to have the water cleared within a few hours.

In a Facebook post, the Mayor of West Lafayette’s Office said the village was in a state of emergency due to flash flooding.

Officials also asked people to avoid the area of State Route 93 south and Johnson Road.