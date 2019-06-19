Several families in Coshocton County displaced from homes due to flooding

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Several families were displaced from their homes and relocated to First Baptist Church due to flooding over the last 48 hours, according to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire crews have cleared most of the water from local apartment complexes and they’re working now to get people back into their homes.

County Road 16, State Route 751 and State Route 93 South are shut down due to flooding, according to Coshocton County officials.

Officials say they hope to have the water cleared within a few hours. 

RELATED: Roadways in Central OH closed due to flooding

In a Facebook post, the Mayor of West Lafayette’s Office said the village was in a state of emergency due to flash flooding.

Officials also asked people to avoid the area of State Route 93 south and Johnson Road.

The Village of West Lafayette is in a state of Emergency due too flash flooding. Please insure your families are safe and avoid travel in the SR 93 south are and Johnson road area.

Posted by Village of West Lafayette, Ohio Office of the Mayor on Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Weather Headlines

More Weather

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Storm Team 4

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools