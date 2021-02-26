Franklin County seniors offered a free ride to COVID vaccination sites

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Office on Aging is providing free transportation to adults 60 and older who have scheduled a COVID-19 vaccine.

The office stipulates that seniors must make a vaccine appointment in advance.

They can then call 614-525-6200 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to arrange transportation.

The office says it’s offering the free transportation service as another way to help older Franklin County residents maintain their independence.

You can find available appointments near you by clicking here and using the online search tool.