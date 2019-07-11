Senior community bans loud laughter and chatter in common areas

LOUISVILLE, CO (KUSA) Residents at a 55+ living complex in Louisville, Colorado are upset about a new noise ban being enforced.

The ban restricts all loud conversation, laughter and television sound in common areas of the complex.

Some residents are outraged by the ban, but others say they’re sick of the loud noise disrupting their peace.

The Boulder County Housing & Human Services issued following statement in response to complaints about the new policy:

“As is the case in any community, there are sometimes challenging conflicts between people, and at these times we have a responsibility to help ensure every Kestrel resident has an equal voice in keeping their community friendly and welcoming.



Recently, Kestrel property management received several complaints from residents about excessive noise from large group gatherings adjacent to other residents’ homes.



The letter from property management reminds all residents to be considerate of their neighbors’ comfort and reinforces that the Community Center is open and available for their use and enjoyment. As always, we are happy to meet with any resident who has questions about this agreement or to help find solutions to conflicts that arise.”

