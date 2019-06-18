Senators Brown, Portman react to Pres. Trump’s comments about accepting dirt from foreign nations about political rivals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Reaction from Capitol Hill was swift after President Donald Trump admitted he would accept dirt on political rivals from a foreign nation.

Trump’s statement in an interview with ABC News last week drew disagreement from Democrats and many Republicans. Ohio’s senators, Rob Portman (R) and Sherrod Brown (D) both spoke with NBC4 about the president’s comments.

“My reaction is very simple: We don’t want foreigners involved in our elections, period. At all,” Portman said. “No one has ever contacted me from a foreign government, but if they did, I would immediately contact the FBI. I mean, that is just something that is beyond the pale.”

Brown, who has often been an outspoken critic of Trump and the only Democrat to win a statewide contest in 2018, also had some strong words for the president.

“I’ve been in lots of campaigns and if I got an offer from China or Iran or from Russia to help me in my campaign, I would immediately call the FBI. That’s what you should do,” he said. “This president — who obviously got helped by the Russians in the last election, we know that is fact — he obviously is saying, ‘Come back and help me again,’ and it’s just amazing.”