Senator Sherrod Brown introduces bill to ensure free coronavirus testing and sick leave legislation

Washington, D.C. (WCMH) — Senator Brown announced that he’s introduced legislation for free coronavirus testing.

The free COVID-19 Testing Act introduced would waive cost-sharing for coronavirus testing. Private insurers would be barred from imposing limits like prior authorization for testing.

The legislation would also take care of lab fees for uninsured patients.

Last week, Brown introduced the Paid Sick Days for Public Health Emergencies and Personal Family Care Act to provide paid sick days immediately to Ohio workers.

According to the senator, it’s important to pass this bill to prevent workers from being punished for staying homesick and promote a healthy workplace and workers.

Senator Brown criticized the president’s focus to help big businesses instead of the workers. The senator said instead he’s concerned with the wellbeing of workers more than big businesses.

“They will be glad to pass a big bailout for the cruise ships, the big hotels, and airlines, but we’re not saying yes to that until we know that money goes towards workers,” said the Senator.