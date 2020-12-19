Sen. Brown receives COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 30: Ranking Member Sherrod Brown (D-OH) questions Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as he delivers the annual financial stability report to the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. Mnuchin said the Treasury can extend the government’s debt limit suspension period into February before it […]

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) — Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown was among members of both political parties in Congress who received the COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

In a statement from Brown’s office, Brown said the vaccines were administered at the advice of Capitol Attending Physician Dr. Brian Monahan.

Brown and other members of Congress received the Pfizer vaccine

Brown’s statement, in full, is below: