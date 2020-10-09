See the schedule: Free drive-thru flu shot clinics being offered in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — During the month of October, you and your family can get free flu shots without having to get out of the car.

Flu shots are being offered at no cost to anyone ages 6 months and up. Registration is not required, but you should bring your insurance card if you have one.

The service is being provided by Columbus Public Health.

Drive-thru flu shot clinics will be held on:

October 10

Columbus Public Health, 240 Parsons Ave. (loop drive-thru)

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

October 12 – 16

Columbus Scioto High School, 2951 S. High St.

M,W,F: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

T,Th: Noon-6 p.m.

October 17

Columbus Public Health, 240 Parsons Ave. (loop drive-thru)

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

October 19 – 23

Briggs High School, 2555 Briggs Rd.

M, W, F: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

T, Th: Noon-6 p.m.

October 24

Columbus Public Health, 240 Parsons Ave. (loop drive-thru)

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Beginning October 26

Ohio Expo Center & State Fair Celeste Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

M-F: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

October 27 – October 28

Worthington Community Center, 345 E. Wilson Bridge Rd.

T: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

W: Noon-6 p.m.

October 31

Columbus Public Health, 240 Parsons Ave. (loop drive-thru)

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Flu vaccines also are available at the Immunization Clinic at Columbus Public Health and many health care providers and retail pharmacy outlets. To find a flu vaccine near you, visit vaccinefinder.org or call 614-645-1519.

“A flu shot is the best way to protect your health and the health of those around you during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts. “Getting a flu shot also will help prevent our hospitals from being overrun with flu cases so they can focus on those who are sick and fighting COVID-19.”

According to Columbus Public Health, in addition to the flu vaccine, you also can protect your health and those around you by wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet apart, washing your hands, covering your cough, and staying home if you are sick.