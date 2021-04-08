Second dose clinic kicks off at St. John, those fully vaccinated looking forward to what’s next

A recent study has found that more people report side effects after receiving a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine than the Pfizer vaccine. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–As of Thursday, 2.3 million Ohioans are fully vaccinated for coronavirus. That’s according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Soon, another 12,000 people will join that group with the second vaccine dose clinic underway at Saint John arena this week.

NBC4 met Don Olenick when he got his first dose here and ran into him again when he showed up for round two.

“From my standpoint, I’m looking forward to getting back to normal,” he said. “Tired of sitting inside and being confined.”

Being vaccinated makes his wife happy and will hopefully allow his family to do more as the summer months approach.

“I definitely wanted to travel, and my wife definitely wants to do that. We wanted to do some things abroad, but more importantly my end it’s getting back to seeing Ohio state buckeye games and going to all those different events,” he explained.

For some Ohioans, vaccination is extra special.

“The flight canceled, everything was canceled,” said Mine Tar. “I feel stuck because they were there I was here and finally I think I can say we survived.”

Tar lives here in Columbus and has family overseas in Turkey. She hasn’t seen them for more than a year.

“This the most important thing. now I can travel I can go talk to them this is the most important thing to me and now I feel like it’s time that I can do that,” she said.

As of Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 2.3 million people are fully vaccinated for coronavirus. That makes up about 20 percent of Ohio’s population. A third of Ohioans have started the process and that’s about 3.9 million people.

Olenick said he’s happy to see those numbers rise and hopes it continues so things can get semi-back to normal.

“It just helps when people get vaccinated, they’re going out and doing it. I love when I come here and see all the people getting it done you know it’s not going to happen until everyone does,” Olenick said.

Kroger will finish with the mass vaccination site on Saturday.

A representative explained another one is not in the works and the company plans on devoting more time to their pharmacies.