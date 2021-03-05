Sec. of State: Additional campaign violations against Householder

FILE – In this Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, Republican Ohio state Rep. Larry Householder sits at the head of a legislative session as Speaker of the House, in Columbus. Householder’s name will be on the ballot Nov. 3, 2020, as the disgraced lawmaker intends to serve his district for another term despite facing federal bribery charges for his alleged involvement in a $60 million bribery scheme that shook the Statehouse this summer and led his party to remove him from the House speaker role. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)- The Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, announced more campaign violations against Ohio Representative (R-Glenford) Larry Householder.

“The hits just keep on coming,” said LaRose. “These alleged repeated violations by Rep. Householder aren’t just a violation of state law, it’s a direct insult against the people of his district and the people of Ohio. Make no mistake, my team will remain vigilant in our reviews of all campaign finance records, no matter who you are.”

LaRose is referring to the federal racketeering charges Householder faces. He has maintained his innocence of the charges.

A routine examination of campaign finance reports indicates that Householder accepted campaign contributions beyond state limits as set in Ohio law. Five donors as listed in Householder’s campaign finance reports contributed a combined $32,064.60 in excess of the state limit. These contributions were made between March 11, 2019, and January 15, 2020.

Included among these contributors is Juan Cespedes. Mr. Cespedes contributed $1,000.00 on 06/24/2019 and $13,292.00 on 11/13/2019 for an aggregate contribution in excess of the limit by $999.65.

The 2020 primary election period was January 1, 2019, through March 17, 2020, with an inflation-adjusted contribution limit of $13,292.35. These findings have been forwarded to the Ohio Elections Commission.

Additionally, LaRose is withdrawing the allegations concerning the following: Ohio House Republican Caucus/House Republican Campaign Committee; its treasurer, J. Matthew Yuskewich; “Representative 3”; Campaign Committee for “Representative 3”; and the Treasurer for the Campaign Committee of “Representative 3”. These allegations were initially made in parallel to the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio’s Criminal Complaint. A subsequent review indicates that these were likely permissible PAC contributions, and not impermissible corporate contributions. Secretary LaRose has reserved the right to file a subsequent referral if the evidence is presented in the future to substantiate violations of Ohio’s campaign finance laws.

To read the full letter to the Ohio Elections Commission, click here.