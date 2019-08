FILE – In this Dec. 31, 2016 file photo, Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) looks to pass during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson in Glendale, Ariz. Barrett arguably is the best quarterback to ever play at Ohio State, but his issues with accuracy and decision-making along with inconsistent play from […]

Former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett has been signed by the Seattle Seahawks, according to NBC Sports.

The Seahawks added Barrett after backup quarterback Geno Smith had surgery on Friday to remove a cyst from his knee.

Barrett went undrafted before signing with the New Orleans Saints last year.

He was released from the Saints just after the start of training camp.