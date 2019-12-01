NBC4, Besa team up with local shelter for Santa’s Workshop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The NBC 4 Today Season of Giving is back for a second year with our friends from Besa, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the community by connecting organizations and people who are willing to help.

We started the season with the Adopt A Senior program and then helped pack Thanksgiving dinners for Meals on Wheels.

This week, we will be making the season brighter at the Van Buren Shelter.

“This holiday event is incredible,” said Matthew Goldstein from Besa. “Because, through no fault of their own, there are families here over the holidays, over Christmas, and they deserve a Christmas like anyone else.”

Which includes a trip to Santa’s Workshop.

“We’re creating a whole space,” said Shameika Smith, from the Van Buren Shelter. “This time of year, this holiday season, it’s about hope, but sometimes hope looks great with lights. Sometimes hope looks great with snow. And it can relieve the tension of what is happening in their family with this current crisis.

Each family will get an opportunity to shop for their family members in the space.

“We’re going to make this festive,” Goldstein said. “We’re going to make this fun. We’re going to make it a joyful experience because everyone deserves a joyful holiday.”

“We can not do what we do without partners,” Smith said. “Volunteers are so important, so vital for the work we do, whether it’s time, talent, or treasure.”

“I think sometimes, those who are homeless, sometimes feel like they’re not seen and they’re not heard,” Smith added. “And this is an opportunity where our community can step up and support in order to give a new face to homelessness.”

Besa is opening up a volunteer opportunity for you to join us on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

We will be decorating Santa’s Workshop and it’s so easy to sign up at givebesa.org.