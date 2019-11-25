Breaking News
Body found in Dayton home is that of missing Mansfield woman, police say

NBC4 and Besa team up for second Season of Giving

Season of Giving

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The NBC 4 Today’s Season of Giving is back for a second year with our friends from Besa.   

We started the Season of Giving with the adopt a senior program and an incredible response from our NBC 4 viewers.  Last week we helped package Thanksgiving dinners for Meals on Wheels and next week we will be making the season brighter for families at the Van Buren Shelter.  

We will be creating Santa’s workshop where families in the shelter can shop for gifts while getting a dose of holiday cheer.    

“We’re going to make this festive we’re going to make this fun. We’re going to make it a joyful experience because everyone deserves a joyful holiday,” said Matthew Goldstein with Besa   

It’s all in effort to relieve the tension of what is happening for the families staying at the shelter.  “I think sometimes those who are homeless sometimes feel like they’re not seen, and they’re not heard. And this is an opportunity where our community can step up and support in order to give a new face to homelessness,” said Shameikia Smith with the Van Buren Shelter  

We will be volunteering on “Giving Tuesday” December 3 from 10am to 1pm, we hope you can join us.  

For volunteer opportunities and to learn more about Besa, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the community by connecting organizations and people who are willing to help visit  https://www.givebesa.org/   

 And for more information on the Van Buren Shelter or to donate items for Santa’s Workshop visit https://ymcacolumbus.org/locations/vanburen 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools