Besa, NBC4 team up to help Meals on Wheels

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The NBC4 Today Season of Giving is back for a second year with our friends from Besa.

We started the season of giving with the adopt a senior program and an incredible response from our NBC4 viewers. Next on our list helping elderly and disabled through central Ohio’s Meals on Wheels provided by LifeCare Alliance.

Each day, 5000 meals are made and delivered in central Ohio. According to the LifeCare Alliance President and CEO Chuck Gehring that couldn’t happen without volunteers,

“We just don’t have the money to pay all the drivers to deliver meals and without the volunteers, we would instantly have 2000 to 3000 people on a waiting list the next day,” he said.

This year we are chipping in with Besa to prepare boxes for Thanksgiving so that people like Meals on Wheels recipient Josephine Jeffries continues to have a hot meal.

“Oh, it has really been almost a Godsend because I can’t get out and get around the way I used to,” Jeffries said.

This morning at 4 a.m., a volunteer opportunity was opened up to help this coming week and by 9 a.m., all slots were filled. Thank you to all of our viewers who signed up.

For more volunteer opportunities and to learn more about Besa, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the community by connecting organizations and people who are willing to help visit https://www.givebesa.org/

To learn more about LifeCare Alliance and Meals on Wheels visit https://www.lifecarealliance.org/programs/meals-on-wheels/