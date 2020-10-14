Police: Missing Lancaster juvenile contacted family from Maryland

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — According to a report, Rebecca Moore left her job in Lancaster on Monday, with Connor J. Garry. Later the same day, her cell phone was found discarded in Fremont, Ohio along the highway.

A detective with Fairfield County says Moore last contacted her family this morning from a payphone in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Connor Gary drives a red 1995 GMC Safari with the license plate number GPE-3118. The back half of the van has been cut off to make it look like a truck.

Moore’s current hair color is one side black and the other side turquoise, pink, purple, blue and blonde.

Moore is entered into the National Crime Information Center, which means her case can be accessed by virtually every criminal justice agency nationwide, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.