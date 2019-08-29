Scientists find way to neutralize skunk odor

NORMAN, OK (KFOR) In what’s likely going to be the start of a sigh of relief for many, scientists at the University of Oklahoma have found a way to neutralize skunk odor.

If you or your pet has been sprayed, you know how big of a pain it can be to get rid of the smell, so you’d think research on getting rid of skunk smells would have started with a bad experience. However, that’s not really the case here.

“I’ve been fortunate to never be the direct source of anger of a skunk,” says Professor Robert Cichewicz.

Cichewicz says it actually started with cancer research, using soil sent to OU from Alaska from a member of their citizen science program.

“Well along the way, we encountered this new molecule – it’s called pericosine,” he explains. “We found the fungi we’re using it for defensive purposes to block noxious chemicals in the environment.”

They started thinking of things humans find noxious and just plain stinky.

So of course, skunks came to mind.