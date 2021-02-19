Schumacher Place petition almost at goal on change.org

Renderings from The Pizzuti Companies show the Kossuth Street proposal for the development.

GERMAN VILLAGE, Ohio (WCMH) — A change.org petition regarding the development of the former Giant Eagle site at Whittier Street near German Village is gaining traction.

The petition called “Preserve Our Neighborhoods — Stop Pizzuti” is back to gaining traction after stalling out at about 1,800 signatures three months ago.

But it began to get more interest this week, and by late Wednesday the petition was at 2,293 signatures. By Thursday afternoon, the petition was over 2,400 and well on its way to 2,500 by Friday morning.

The petition contains an inaccurate picture of the proposed development, the same image on yard signs in German Village and Merion Village.

The Pizzuti Companies has released new renderings, imagined for the pedestrian level (Kossuth Street side rendering pictured above).

The Development Commission voted in favor of the The Pizzuti Companies’ proposal for the site on February 11, and the project now goes to the Columbus City Council.