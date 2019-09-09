School removes doors from bathrooms to combat vaping

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) An Alabama high school is taking a unique approach to dealing with teens smoking and vaping in bathrooms.

Administrators say students at Wilson High School are breaking the rules by sneaking vapes into school.

To help stop students from vaping, some doors have been removed from the boys bathrooms.

Two weeks ago, a scary and dangerous situation happened to a student vaping in a bathroom. Principal Gary Horton says one of the students was found passed out in a stall after vaping.

He says every day a student is sneaking off to the bathroom to vape.

Horton says to stop students from taking smoke breaks, the best solution was to remove some of the stall doors in the boys bathrooms.

Some parents don’t agree with his discipline.

“Me, as a parent, personally, I think that’s a little excessive,” said Brandon Campbell.

“I don’t like it. They take their only private place in the school that they can do their business,” said Rachel Munsey.