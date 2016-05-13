Scenes of Rhoden family murders now in storage

PIKE CO., OH (WCMH)–The four mobile homes where eight people were murdered in Pike County are now in storage.

Late Friday afternoon, crews pulled Dana Rhoden’s former home from its location on Union Hill Road, to a secure location at the Hadsell Chemical Processing Plant.

Dana Rhoden was one of seven family members killed on April 22. Hanna Gilley’s body was also discovered that day.

According to investigators, the homes will remain in storage, until the murderer or murderers is convicted.

“We want to preserve them [the homes] for two reasons,” said Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine on Thursday. “One, if we have to go back in and find something or look at the layout again. Second, we want to preserve them, frankly, for the families. The sheriff and I met with the families an hour or so ago and one of the things we told them is we want to preserve this for whoever should have it.”

On Friday, Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader issued the following statement:

“In a time where the unthinkable happened in such a horrific crime of the murder of 8 people that are connected to the same family, not only in the state of Ohio but in Pike County. We, the investigative team from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio BCI are setting a standard of this type of investigation because it just hasn’t been done anywhere. There is no book of standard procedures on a crime nor crime scenes of this magnitude so we collectively are doing ‘everything’ so that no stone is unturned. In this particular case, the crime scenes were all capable of being mobile. I felt very strongly about scene protection and preservation in this case. So, the scenes in their entirety are now in our possession where they will most certainly be protected and preserved.”

A spokesman for the Attorney General’s office said no suspect information is available.

