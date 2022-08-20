Skies will become increasingly cloudy in a more humid southerly flow, with scattered showers and storms possible later in the afternoon and and tonight. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s, before showers develop and cool readings into the low to mid-70s later this evening.

There will be a broader opportunity for showers and storms ahead of a cold front Sunday, with lingering showers on Monday, as a slow-moving upper-level system crosses the Great Lakes.

Skies will clear on Tuesday, as high pressure builds in for the midweek, with seasonally warm temperatures in the mid-80s and plenty of sunshine through the remainder of the workweek.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly sunny, pop-up storms p.m. High 81

Tonight: Clouds, humid, few showers. Low 66

Sunday: Cloudy, scattered showers, storms. High 79

Monday: Few showers, storms. High 77 (65)

Tuesday: Clearing, seasonal. High 82 (65)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 84 (64)

Thursday: Warm sunshine. High 86 (64)