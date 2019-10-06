Scattered showers, storm possible with a cold front

A cold front will push southeast across the Ohio Valley accompanied by showers and a rumble of thunder in spots. Temperatures will peak in the mid-70s, a little above normal in the southwesterly flow.

An upper-level disturbance will lift north across the region toward evening, enhancing the rain and embedded thunder.

Rain will move east early on Monday, followed by some clearing and cooler, drier air, with high in the mid-60s. A warmer southerly flow will return midweek, with readings rising back into the 70s, but with cool mornings in the 40s — ideal for initiating the traditional color change under sunny skies.

A strong system will move into the Upper Midwest at the end of the week, with rain and a few storms possible later on Friday into Saturday. A warm, gusty day is likely ahead of the front Friday. The coolest air of the season so far will follow next weekend.

Sunday: Showers, mild. High 75

Tonight: Showers ending late, cooler. Low 56

Monday: Early rain, then some clearing, crisp. High 68

Tuesday: Sunny. High 69 (48)

Wednesday: Sunny, mild. High 75 (47)

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 77 (51)

Friday: Clouds increase, breezy, warm, late shower. High 78

Saturday: Brisk, cool, few showers. High 62 (48)