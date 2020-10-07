Scanning machine to blame for incorrect absentee ballots in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Board of Elections is saying the reason that some voters received the wrong absentee ballot can be traced to a scanner that has been used by the county for close to 10 years.

“A scanner … wasn’t functioning the way it should,” board director Ed Leonard said Wednesday. “It should be scanning the ballot and the envelope to confirm that the ballot and the envelope are the correct ballot and envelope that the voters should receive.”

Leonard’s team has yet to determine how many incorrect ballots were mailed out. Corrected ballots will be mailed later this week, with instructions for voters.

The scanner is supplied by BlueCrest. Contractors with the company are working with election board officials to determine what went wrong.

“We are working closely with the BoE to resolve the issue both by identifying the root cause of the problem and putting additional measures in place to mitigate a reoccurrence,” a statement from BlueCrest read.

Leonard has said that the scanner problem has been corrected. He said there are no plans to replace the equipment.

A record number of absentee ballots were requested by Ohio voters for the 2020 general election.