Scammers will offer phony vaccines, payments for shots, says watchdog

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Scammers follow every trend, and getting vaccinated is no exception warns a consumer watchdog.

The Better Business Bureau says people should be alarmed by offers for phony treatments, sales of fake vaccines, and messages about vaccination that ask for passwords and personal information.

Scammers will use letters, email, and phone calls to try to get people to hand over money and passwords.

Con artists pretend to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) in emails.

Robocallers try to impersonate government officials.

Remember, none of the vaccines can be purchased online or in stores, says the BBB. If you want to get a vaccine, check with your doctor or health department.

Don’t forget to double-check the URL, because scammers buy official-looking URLs. When in doubt, open up a new browser and put in the search terms to lead you to the official organization’s site. Government URLs will always end in .gov.

BBB has identified many ways in which scammers are cashing in the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more about clinical trial scams, contract tracing cons, counterfeit face masks, and government agency imposters. To report a scam, go to BBB Scam Tracker and check bbb.org for more information on how to avoid scams.