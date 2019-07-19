Saved by the stick: Carjacking thwarted when man finds out car has manual transmission

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —  A Florida carjacking attempt was thwarted Tuesday when the would-be thief was unable to drive the stick shift vehicle he tried to steal.

According to NBC affiliate WESH, officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Jaelyn Alexander, 25, carjacked an elderly man a little before noon.

He quickly realized he couldn’t drive the manual transmission car that he’d gotten into, so deputies said he stole another car and took off.

Deputies said they spotted Alexander a short time later and he was taken into custody.

