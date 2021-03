COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman is fighting for her life at Grant Medical Center after being shot on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the Southern Orchards neighborhood at Hope Alley and E. Columbus Street around 10:45 a.m.

They found the critically injured woman and medics transported her to Grant Medical Center. A suspect reportedly fled the scene following the shooting.

