Ryan Day: ‘Our players want to know: Why can’t they play?’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day released a statement on Twitter saying, “Our players want to know: Why can’t they play?”

Day said he understands the Big Ten’s decision to postpone the football season due to health and safety considerations. But he added communication from the Big Ten has been “disappointing and often unclear.”

Day said his players and their parents have asked many questions he doesn’t know the answer to but says the one that hurts him the most is why Ohio State and the rest of the Big Ten can’t play while three other power five conferences are playing this fall, including the ACC and Big 12, which have games this weekend.

Day’s statement comes on the same day Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he believes, after conversation with OSU Athletic Director Gene Smith and OSU President Dr. Kristina Johnson, that OSU has a “good argument” for why they should be able to try to play sports this fall.

Dr. Johnson’s stance on Ohio State being allowed to play football and all other fall sports became clear a week ago when it became public that Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone fall sports this year.

Dr. Johnson, along with presidents at Iowa and Nebraska, voted in favor of playing fall sports.