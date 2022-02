CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 28-year-old woman.

Lindsey Schobelock, who is 5 feet 5 and 135 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes, was last seen in Chillicothe Thursday night, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Schobelock’s vehicle was located on Windy Ridge Road in Huntington Township, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-773-1185.