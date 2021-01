ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Humane Society is taking in more than 40 surrendered beagles.

Officials say they’ll close the shelter Wednesday so they can work with the owner on the large surrender.

The staff and dog wardens plan to transport the beagles to the shelter, then facilitate medical intake and rescue coordination.

The Ross County Humane Society is asking for donations to help with the rescue operation.