Ross Co. Humane Society issues warning to pet owners after two dogs die of heat stroke

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Humane Society is issuing a warning to pet owners, especially those who keep dogs tied outside.

According to a Facebook post from the humane society, two of the dogs they tried to save have died of heat stroke in the last three days. One of the dogs had an internal temperature of 109 degrees Fahrenheit before they were able to get the animal to a veterinarian.

“It is simply too hot for dogs to be tied outside in the sun,” the post reads. “Dog boxes turn into ovens in this heat, so dogs must be provided with shade and access to ventilated air/breeze.”

The humane society is also temporarily discounting adoption fees on all currently available dogs to $50 because the shelter is at capacity. The adoption fee with an approved adoption application includes the DHLPP and bordetella vaccines, deworming, a microchip and a voucher for spay/neuter.

The humane society said anyone with concerns about a dog tied out should call the dog warden at 740-775-6808 for a wellness check.